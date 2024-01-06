From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Mobilize Municipalities to become Apartheid-Free in 2024!
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Panel Discussion
Angela
Zoom
Cities and towns across the globe are taking a clear stand for Palestinian lives and human rights. Join us to learn from activists who have led campaigns in Europe and the United States to get their cities to cut ties with Israeli apartheid. Be inspired by their successes, take notes from their challenges, and think about how you can mobilize residents of your municipality to pledge to be Apartheid-Free. This webinar is hosted by AFSC and Apartheid-Free Communities - join the growing network of communities, organizations and cities working to end all support of Israeli-apartheid.
For more information: http://bit.ly/AFCJan30
