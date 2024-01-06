Webinar: Mobilize Municipalities to become Apartheid-Free in 2024!

Date:

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Cities and towns across the globe are taking a clear stand for Palestinian lives and human rights. Join us to learn from activists who have led campaigns in Europe and the United States to get their cities to cut ties with Israeli apartheid. Be inspired by their successes, take notes from their challenges, and think about how you can mobilize residents of your municipality to pledge to be Apartheid-Free. This webinar is hosted by AFSC and Apartheid-Free Communities - join the growing network of communities, organizations and cities working to end all support of Israeli-apartheid.