Webinar: Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing, and Resistance

Date:

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Online

The Israeli genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem continues. And so does Palestinian resistance, in all its forms. And huge demonstrations around the world that call for Palestinian freedom.



Meanwhile, Western corporate media conveys an Israeli narrative that portrays the mass murder and injury of tens of thousands of Palestinians as justified rather than as criminal. It ignores the deliberate targeting of civilians, destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and infrastructure, and the blocking of food, water, fuel, electricity, and medicine. It erases the 100 year context of ethnic cleansing that has led to this moment.



This webinar will debunk that narrative, place the uprising of October 7 and the subsequent accelerated genocide of Palestinians in their proper context, and speak to the brutal realities on the ground. It will describe the scope of Israeli crimes, the multi-faceted nature of Palestinian resistance, and a view of what may lie ahead.



Presenter

Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh was born and raised under Israeli occupation in Beit Sahour, the biblical Shepherds’ Field just on the outskirts of Bethlehem. That is where he now lives.



He has been on faculties at the University of Tennessee, Duke, and Yale. In 2008, he and his wife returned to Palestine, starting a number of institutions and projects such as a clinical genetics laboratory that serves cancer and other patients. In 2014, they founded and now run the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University.

Professor Qumsiyeh has published over 160 scientific papers, over 30 book chapters, and several books on topics ranging from cultural heritage to human rights to biodiversity conservation to cancer. Notably, his books include Sharing the Land of Canaan: Human rights and the Israeli/Palestinian Struggle and Popular Resistance in Palestine: A History of Hope and Empowerment.



He has given hundreds of talks in 45 countries around the world and has been interviewed regularly on TV and radio. Appearances in US media have included the Washington Post, New York Times, Boston Globe, CNBC, C-Span, and ABC, among others.