RACOON Raises Ruckus at SF City Hall
Supervisors asked to vote yes on cease fire resolution for Hamas- Israel slaughter
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, 1/5/2024) The new activist group, RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise), held its world premier inaugural protest in front of San Francisco's City Hall.
They asked the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to immediately adopt a resolution requesting a cease fire now and no more US aid to Israel in its genocide of Gaza Palestinians, now reaching 22,000, mostly civilians.
Over a dozen heavily armed sheriff's deputies had barricaded the front of City Hall with metal barriers in anticipation of the event. Visitors and couples seeking to get married were directed to a side entrance. As the first two protesters arrived, activist Hank Pelissier noted "we've already shut down City Hall."
A couple of deputies promised to work "with" the demonstrators to insure everyone's free speech and that everything went smoothly. One later noted that the chants reminded him of the Stanford football team's marching band.
A single counter-protester showed up. He introduced himself as not agreeing with us but "friendly", and stood at the edge of the demonstration holding an Israeli flag.
About fifty RACOONS showed up, several donned official RACOON red and back t-shirts. Many were well equipped. They had garbage can lids to bang on the sidewalk, air horns (very loud), and assorted pots and pans.
Signs placed on the barricades asked each supervisor by name to vote yes on the cease fire resolution. Speeches, chanting and noise making lasted for about an hour.
Several protesters had brought their children who happily joined in writing slogans on the sidewalk.
