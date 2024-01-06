top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

Theorizing Ethnic Studies from Below and to the Left

Date:
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center For Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
In an era where ethnic studies faces unprecedented challenges, we are pleased to announce an immersive workshop dedicated to exploring the theoretical underpinnings of this vital field. The workshop, titled “Theoretical Foundations and Social Transformation: A Workshop on Ethnic Studies,” on Thursday, January 18 (5-7pm) aims to delve into the essence of ethnic studies as a transformative force in both thought and action.

Key Features of the Workshop:

* Focus on Theoretical Foundations: This workshop centers on the theoretical frameworks that form the bedrock of ethnic studies, providing participants with a deeper understanding of the field’s core principles.

* Addressing Current Challenges: At a time when ethnic studies is confronting a coordinated and well-funded onslaught, the workshop offers a space to comprehend and articulate the critical stakes involved.

* Exploring Theorizations of Racism: A significant portion of the workshop will be devoted to examining key theorizations of racism, a central aspect of ethnic studies. This examination is aimed at enhancing understanding of the field’s approach to addressing systemic issues.

* Interactive Discussion Groups: Participants will engage in small group discussions, fostering an intimate and collaborative learning environment. These discussions will focus on analyzing examples of ethnic studies theory from grassroots and leftist perspectives, and begin to connect theories.

* Emphasis on Liberatory Practices: The workshop will not only discuss theory but also connect these ideas to the liberatory practices that are intrinsic to ethnic studies. This approach is designed to inspire and empower attendees in their scholarly and activist endeavors.

Access the interview article here and stay tuned for more thought-provoking content on our blog page:
https://rcnv.org/blog/unearthing-the-roots-of-change-an-insightful-conversation-with-christine-hong-on-revisiting-the-third-world-roots-of-ethnic-studies/

Together, we embark on a journey to preserve the diverse narratives that make our communities resilient and vibrant.

Register here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdO3MJSn35KOu5m35oKakZJ8zz6uBnLfI_tg2qDEpibUVB2bw/viewform
For more information: https://rcnv.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 10:14AM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
