Join us for an enlightening evening as the Resource Center for Nonviolence proudly presents “Shadows of War: Decoding U.S. Role in the Israel-Palestinian Conflict”. This event features the renowned Professor Stephen Zunes, a distinguished expert in Middle Eastern politics and U.S. foreign policy, and a passionate advocate for strategic nonviolent action.Event Highlights:• Insightful Analysis: Dive into an in-depth exploration of the complex and often misunderstood dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict, particularly focusing on the critical role played by U.S. policies.• Expert Speaker: Professor Zunes, with his extensive background, including works like ‘Tinderbox: U.S. Middle East Policy and the Roots of Terrorism’, brings a wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives to the discussion.• Engaging Topics: Understand the implications of U.S. actions on both Israeli security and Palestinian rights, and how these impact global peace and justice.• Interactive Q&A Session: Engage directly with Professor Zunes in a thought-provoking Q&A session, where your questions about the Middle East, international relations, and nonviolent conflict resolution will be addressed.• Networking Opportunity: Meet like-minded individuals passionate about peace, justice, and nonviolent solutions to global conflicts.This event is a must-attend for anyone keen on understanding the nuances of Middle Eastern politics, the intricacies of U.S. foreign policy, and the principles of nonviolent resolution. Join us for an evening that promises to challenge, inform, and inspire!Free event, register here: