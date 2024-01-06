top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Shadows of War: Decoding U.S. Role In Israel-Palestinian Conflict

sm_shadows_of_war_israel_palestinian_conflict_stephen_zunes.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center For Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Join us for an enlightening evening as the Resource Center for Nonviolence proudly presents “Shadows of War: Decoding U.S. Role in the Israel-Palestinian Conflict”. This event features the renowned Professor Stephen Zunes, a distinguished expert in Middle Eastern politics and U.S. foreign policy, and a passionate advocate for strategic nonviolent action.

Event Highlights:

• Insightful Analysis: Dive into an in-depth exploration of the complex and often misunderstood dynamics of the Israel-Palestine conflict, particularly focusing on the critical role played by U.S. policies.

• Expert Speaker: Professor Zunes, with his extensive background, including works like ‘Tinderbox: U.S. Middle East Policy and the Roots of Terrorism’, brings a wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives to the discussion.

• Engaging Topics: Understand the implications of U.S. actions on both Israeli security and Palestinian rights, and how these impact global peace and justice.

• Interactive Q&A Session: Engage directly with Professor Zunes in a thought-provoking Q&A session, where your questions about the Middle East, international relations, and nonviolent conflict resolution will be addressed.

• Networking Opportunity: Meet like-minded individuals passionate about peace, justice, and nonviolent solutions to global conflicts.

This event is a must-attend for anyone keen on understanding the nuances of Middle Eastern politics, the intricacies of U.S. foreign policy, and the principles of nonviolent resolution. Join us for an evening that promises to challenge, inform, and inspire!

Free event, register here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shadows-of-war-decoding-us-role-in-israel-palestinian-conflict-tickets-791617016807
For more information: https://rcnv.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 9:52AM
