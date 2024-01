Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00pm PT, Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) will host an in-person town hall to update constituents and take live questions from the audience.The Sunnyvale town hall is open to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.Tell us if you can attend by completing the following form: https://khannaforms.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=83 The RSVP does not guarantee entry.Please contact the CA-17 District Office at 408-436-2720 if you have any questions.To receive email updates from our Silicon Valley and D.C. offices and to learn about upcoming town hall events, sign up at: https://khanna.house.gov/contact/newsletter