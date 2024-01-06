From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rep. Ro Khanna's January Town Hall
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Columbia Middle School
739 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA
Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00pm PT, Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) will host an in-person town hall to update constituents and take live questions from the audience.
The Sunnyvale town hall is open to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tell us if you can attend by completing the following form: https://khannaforms.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=83
The RSVP does not guarantee entry.
Please contact the CA-17 District Office at 408-436-2720 if you have any questions.
To receive email updates from our Silicon Valley and D.C. offices and to learn about upcoming town hall events, sign up at: https://khanna.house.gov/contact/newsletter
