San Francisco Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Monday, January 08, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Jon

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall - 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, RM 250

On Monday, January 8th, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Rules Committee will decide whether or not to send the SF cease-fire resolution to the full board of supervisors for a possible vote. There are three supervisors on the board - Supervisor Matt Dorsey, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Supervisor Ahsha Safai. At least 2 of these supervisors need to vote YES to send the resolution onto the full board on January 9th. It is imperative that as many people as possible show up on January 8th at 10AM (SHOW UP EARLY) in room 250 in San Francisco City Hall to make our voices heard and make sure that the resolution is sent to the full board of supervisors for a vote on Tuesday, January 9th. Healthcare workers will be showing up to show their support for the resolution, and we should be there to support them and see that the resolution moves on to the full board. Public comment will be allowed at this rules committee meeting. LET’S MAKE SURE THAT OUR SAN FRANCISCO OFFICIALS CALL FOR A CEASEFIRE!! SHOW UP EARLY!!

