Action: Phone Zap for Palestine

Date:

Monday, January 08, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom



Join us on Monday, January 8 to mobilize our masses and tell Congress: STOP ARMING ISRAEL!



Let's kick off with a strategic mobilization at 10am PT: Flooding Congress’s phone lines together on the day they return from holiday recess. The first items on the Senate's agenda will be Bernie's bill to stop weapons to Israel, followed by the vote on Biden's $106 billion deadly deal (currently including $14.3 billion to Israel for genocide).



Make sure the phones are ringing off the hook in the halls of Congress as soon as members get back to the office. Now, more than ever, we must raise the attention on Gaza. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in this horrific genocide.



Ramp up the pressure on our elected officials to call for a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE NOW and to stop arming Israel.