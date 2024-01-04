Prayer for Peace Where the River Meets the Ocean

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Kaiser Permanente Arena river side, 324 Front St., Santa Cruz

Hi!! Come join our call for a ceasefire and workable peace plans in Ukraine and Gaza.



1:30 pm Music video filming- I'D WALK A MILLION MILES. We will walk towards the ocean and then film a second video BY THE WILLOW TREE while we wait for others to join for the prayer. We will then have several prayers and thoughts regarding peace in these regions, followed by songs drumming on the water for a ceasefire in the conflict regions.



This will be professionally filmed by camera and drone.



If you can, come dressed as an element of fire, water, air, or earth with corresponding colors and join our symbolic prayer for peaceful resolution of these conflicts and workable solutions to be enacted on behalf of global stability and our shared future.



Please join us at 2:15 pm for beginning of the peace ritual by the far left side of the boardwalk

Thank you for your support!! This video is going to be sent all over the world to peace organizations asking them to duplicate it and to pressure their governments to demand peace plans and negotiations now and no more escalation!! Our global stability is not worth these small regions over, we have bigger problems to deal with.