BAPG: New Year Regen you! -- January Permaculture Guild Potluck and Meetup
Date:
Monday, January 08, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay tallam
Location Details:
place for sustainable living
Come join us for a fun gathering at the PLACE - Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site! This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about permaculture and sustainable living.
Happy New Year, and welcome one and all to the Guild’s first meeting of 2024! We are very excited for this year, and to continue growing this community. This meeting we are encouraging everyone to bring their calendars and look at the year ahead to set some permie goals. Whether it is attending (or giving) more classes, planting earlier and oftener, or starting to compost, we all have a next step in our permaculture journey. Come share yours and get some accountabil-a-buddies in the process!
But that's not all! We will also be having a potluck, so bring your favorite dish to share with the community. It's a great chance to taste delicious homemade food and exchange recipes with fellow permaculture enthusiasts.
Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate the spirit of sustainable living. Mark your calendars for this exciting event and join us at the PLACE - Community Center, Makerspace & Permaculture Site for an unforgettable experience!
WHAT TO BRING: Potluck items if you can! And an appetite for learning and sharing.
To subscribe to our email list, send an email to eastbaypermaculture+subscribe [at] googlegroups.com, you can also follow us on instagram, join our facebook group or connect through PLACE's meetup.com page!
WHAT: Bay Area Permaculture Guild January Meet-up (RSVP via Eventbrite here)
WHEN: Monday, December 11th , 2023 6-8:30 PM (always the second Monday evening)
WHERE: a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-land (unfortunately not wheelchair accessible but we'll do what we can to support you in entering until they can afford to finish putting in the elevator!)
WHAT TO BRING: yourself, your friends, your skills/talents to share or grow and if you can potluck items to share!
COST: Pay what you can/NoTAfLoF, all donations go to PLACE's survival (they're in quite the pickle if they don't meet all requirements, ADA and otherwise!)
TAGS: permaculture, regeneration/regenerative, potluck, regen culture, meetup, bay area
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-perma...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 6:22PM
