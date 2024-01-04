Watsonville: Pack the City Hall Chambers for Ceasefire Resolution!

Date:

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

275 Main St., Suite 100

Watsonville, CA

Join Watsonville community members at the city council meeting on Jan 16 to PACK THE CHAMBERS! Let’s show our council that this is URGENT and we want a CEASEFIRE NOW. A ceasefire resolution needs 4 votes to pass. Passing a resolution will help build momentum regionally and nationwide as we join millions across the globe calling for a Ceasefire in Gaza! Please encourage friends and family members to join—we want Watsonville to be on the right side of history!



4pm- Rally in front of Library (275 Main St., Suite 100)

5pm- City Council meeting (250 Main St)