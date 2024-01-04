top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/16/2024
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Government & Elections

Watsonville: Pack the City Hall Chambers for Ceasefire Resolution!

sm_414198629_771407778363907_2605750045751825290_n.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
275 Main St., Suite 100
Watsonville, CA
Join Watsonville community members at the city council meeting on Jan 16 to PACK THE CHAMBERS! Let’s show our council that this is URGENT and we want a CEASEFIRE NOW. A ceasefire resolution needs 4 votes to pass. Passing a resolution will help build momentum regionally and nationwide as we join millions across the globe calling for a Ceasefire in Gaza! Please encourage friends and family members to join—we want Watsonville to be on the right side of history!

4pm- Rally in front of Library (275 Main St., Suite 100)
5pm- City Council meeting (250 Main St)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1iddn-vbBi/?i...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 6:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code