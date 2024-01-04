From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: Shut It Down For Palestine!
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Angela
San Francisco City Hall
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco BAY AREA‼️ Mass mobilization January 10th 4pm San Francisco City Hall! Show up for Palestine. Calling on all students to walk out of your classes at 2pm and meet at the rally at 4pm.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1pWw97Jvz-/
