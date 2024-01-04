From the Open-Publishing Newswire

San Francisco: Shut It Down For Palestine!

Date:

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall

1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco BAY AREA‼️ Mass mobilization January 10th 4pm San Francisco City Hall! Show up for Palestine. Calling on all students to walk out of your classes at 2pm and meet at the rally at 4pm.