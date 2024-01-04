From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Clara Protest for Palestine
Saturday, January 06, 2024
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Santa Clara City Hall
1500 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara protest for Palestine
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/peoplesstrikebay...
