From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Bruno City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Bruno Senior Center
San Bruno, CA
San Bruno, CA
Show up and ask the City Council to agendize the ceasefire resolution. We are expecting a heavy Zionist presence. Please show up early!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bX0v8ucoG/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 3:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network