San Francisco: Healthcare Workers for Ceasefire!

Date:

Monday, January 08, 2024

Time:

8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall

1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl

San Francisco, CA

Bay Area Healthcare Workers! This is a critical week to push for the SF Ceasefire Resolution and there are many things you can do to get involved‼️ Join us for a powerful event on Jan 8 at 8:30am in SF City Hall to support the BOS passing the SF Ceasefire Resolution. At 8:30am, we will be filming an homage to our colleagues who have been killed in Gaza. We are asking all healthcare workers to come in their professional attire (scrubs/white coats/symbols of our profession), with masks as this is indoors. We are honored to be joined by local musician @naimashalhoub and performance/visual poet @adrian_arias.sf . At 10am we will proceed to the Rules Committee to offer public comment on the SF Ceasefire Resolution. Find out all the ways you can support the passing of this resolution next week. Check out the toolkit here and activate with us! bit.ly/SFCeasefireBOS