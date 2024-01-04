top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/8/2024
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

San Francisco: Healthcare Workers for Ceasefire!

sm_416860144_18014705618105762_1663320465360043809_n.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 08, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
Bay Area Healthcare Workers! This is a critical week to push for the SF Ceasefire Resolution and there are many things you can do to get involved‼️ Join us for a powerful event on Jan 8 at 8:30am in SF City Hall to support the BOS passing the SF Ceasefire Resolution.  At 8:30am, we will be filming an homage to our colleagues who have been killed in Gaza. We are asking all healthcare workers to come in their professional attire (scrubs/white coats/symbols of our profession), with masks as this is indoors. We are honored to be joined by local musician @naimashalhoub and performance/visual poet @adrian_arias.sf . At 10am we will proceed to the Rules Committee to offer public comment on the SF Ceasefire Resolution. Find out all the ways you can support the passing of this resolution next week. Check out the toolkit here and activate with us! bit.ly/SFCeasefireBOS
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1mi4oLrLfi/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 3:30PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code