San Jose: Art Build and Postering for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San José Peace and Justice Center

48 S 7th St

San Jose, CA

South Bay - build the resistance! Join us January 7th at the San José Peace and Justice Center at 5pm to make bracelets, posters, or just to get to know us! No art experience necessary!