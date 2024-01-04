From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Art Build and Postering for Palestine
Sunday, January 07, 2024
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Other
Angela
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 S 7th St
San Jose, CA
South Bay - build the resistance! Join us January 7th at the San José Peace and Justice Center at 5pm to make bracelets, posters, or just to get to know us! No art experience necessary!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1pZVXfp04B/
