Palo Alto Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

Join with community members to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Help us demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, as well as human rights and justice for Palestinians in 2024.