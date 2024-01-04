From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Ceasefire Vigil
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Noe Valley Town Square
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Ceasefire Vigil to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Let Gaza live!
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 11:14AM
