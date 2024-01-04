top
U.S. Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense

Divest from Militarism, Invest in Life! Talk on War & Climate Change w/ 350.org

350.org.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
350.org
Location Details:
Webinar via Zoom: https://350org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_scIN8ds5QS2W4kZJrwqZ6g#/registration
Divest from Militarism, Invest in Life! A Conversation about War and Climate Change

Join 350.org for a critical conversation moderated by Dharna Noor featuring Dr. Neta Crawford (Costs of War Project), Ramón Mejia (About Face & Grassroots Global Justice Alliance),
Ashley LaMont (Honor the Earth), and Zaki Mamdoo (350.org).

Sprawling militaries — like the United States’ massive network of bases around the globe — are enormous sources of fossil fuel emissions. In fact, the U.S. military alone emits more than Portugal and Denmark.1

Plus, while war rages, it reduces the international community’s cooperation to tackle the climate crisis and takes resources away from investments needed to address the impacts of climate change as countries double down on military spending.

As we start the year with multiple wars happening around the world and an already escalating climate crisis, these intertwined issues are more urgent than ever.

That’s why 350 is hosting a conversation about militarism and the climate crisis on Wednesday, January 10 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. We invite you to join us to learn why we, as climate activists, must fight for a world without war.

________________________________

En español:

¡Desinvertir del militarismo, invertir en la vida! Una conversación sobre la guerra y el cambio clímatico

Únase a esta conversación importante moderada por Dharna Noor y lxs distinguidxs ponentes Dr. Neta Crawford (Costs of War Project), Ramón Mejia (About Face & Global Grassroots Justice Alliance), Ashley LaMont (Honor the Earth), and Zaki Mamdoo (350.org).

Los ejércitos en expansión, como la enorme red de bases de Estados Unidos en todo el mundo, son enormes fuentes de emisiones de combustibles fósiles. De hecho, las fuerzas armadas de Estados Unidos por sí solas emiten más que Portugal y Dinamarca.1

Además, mientras la guerra hace estragos, reduce la cooperación de la comunidad internacional para hacer frente a la crisis climática y quita recursos a las inversiones necesarias para hacer frente a los impactos del cambio climático a medida que los países duplican el gasto militar.

A medida que comenzamos el año con múltiples guerras en todo el mundo y una crisis climática que ya está aumentando, estos problemas entrelazados son más urgentes que nunca.

Es por eso que 350 está organizando una conversación sobre el militarismo y la crisis climática el miércoles 10 de enero a las 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Te invitamos a unirte a nosotros para aprender por qué nosotros, como activistas climáticos, debemos luchar por un mundo sin guerras.
For more information: https://350org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 10:52AM
