San Jose: Roll Out for Palestine

Saturday, January 06, 2024

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Other

Angela

San Jose City Hall

200 E. Santa Clara St.

San Jose, CA

Get ready to Roll out this Saturday, January 6th for Palestine! We need everyone to show up and show out to let the Bay Area know we demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire!



To help spread our message, bring signs that demand for a Ceasefire Now, an End to the Siege, and an end to all US Aid to Israel! We highly encourage bringing flags, kuffiyehs and wearing Palestinian flag colors too!



At 12p, we will start with guest speakers to educate our community on the history of Palestine and the ongoing occupation.



Open mic will be available for the community to speak. At 1p we will skate together through downtown streets, with a collective call to congress members during one of the stops. It’s safe and legal.



We are looking for volunteers to help with bike security and first aid. Please have enough balance to safely skate in the streets.



Please DM us or reach out to @just.in.chaos @lost_in_spaceforevr or @wrathnroll if you’re able to volunteer.



We’re looking forward to being in community with you all. In numbers there’s strength!



🎨 by @mango.skates