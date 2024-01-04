top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/6/2024
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

San Jose: Roll Out for Palestine

sm_roll-out-for-palestine-san-jose.jpg
original image (1059x1325)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA
Get ready to Roll out this Saturday, January 6th for Palestine! We need everyone to show up and show out to let the Bay Area know we demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire!

To help spread our message, bring signs that demand for a Ceasefire Now, an End to the Siege, and an end to all US Aid to Israel! We highly encourage bringing flags, kuffiyehs and wearing Palestinian flag colors too!

At 12p, we will start with guest speakers to educate our community on the history of Palestine and the ongoing occupation.

Open mic will be available for the community to speak. At 1p we will skate together through downtown streets, with a collective call to congress members during one of the stops. It’s safe and legal.

We are looking for volunteers to help with bike security and first aid. Please have enough balance to safely skate in the streets.

Please DM us or reach out to @just.in.chaos @lost_in_spaceforevr or @wrathnroll if you’re able to volunteer.

We’re looking forward to being in community with you all. In numbers there’s strength!

🎨 by @mango.skates
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjrollcall/?hl=en
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 10:01AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code