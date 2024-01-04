From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Roll Out for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA
200 E. Santa Clara St.
San Jose, CA
Get ready to Roll out this Saturday, January 6th for Palestine! We need everyone to show up and show out to let the Bay Area know we demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire!
To help spread our message, bring signs that demand for a Ceasefire Now, an End to the Siege, and an end to all US Aid to Israel! We highly encourage bringing flags, kuffiyehs and wearing Palestinian flag colors too!
At 12p, we will start with guest speakers to educate our community on the history of Palestine and the ongoing occupation.
Open mic will be available for the community to speak. At 1p we will skate together through downtown streets, with a collective call to congress members during one of the stops. It’s safe and legal.
We are looking for volunteers to help with bike security and first aid. Please have enough balance to safely skate in the streets.
Please DM us or reach out to @just.in.chaos @lost_in_spaceforevr or @wrathnroll if you’re able to volunteer.
We’re looking forward to being in community with you all. In numbers there’s strength!
🎨 by @mango.skates
To help spread our message, bring signs that demand for a Ceasefire Now, an End to the Siege, and an end to all US Aid to Israel! We highly encourage bringing flags, kuffiyehs and wearing Palestinian flag colors too!
At 12p, we will start with guest speakers to educate our community on the history of Palestine and the ongoing occupation.
Open mic will be available for the community to speak. At 1p we will skate together through downtown streets, with a collective call to congress members during one of the stops. It’s safe and legal.
We are looking for volunteers to help with bike security and first aid. Please have enough balance to safely skate in the streets.
Please DM us or reach out to @just.in.chaos @lost_in_spaceforevr or @wrathnroll if you’re able to volunteer.
We’re looking forward to being in community with you all. In numbers there’s strength!
🎨 by @mango.skates
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjrollcall/?hl=en
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 10:01AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network