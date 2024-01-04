From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland/Berkeley Solidarity Bike Ride For Gaza Sunbirds & MECA
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
West Oakland BART
Oakland, CA
We are East Bay bike riders who believe in a free Palestine and will be riding in solidarity with the Gaza Sunbirds on January 6th. Solidarity rides all over the country and even internationally will be taking place on this date.
Our ride is also a fundraiser for the Gaza Sunbirds and Middle East Children's Alliance.
The Gaza Sunbirds are a para-cycling team, consisting of 20 athletes, based in the Gaza Strip. The team was founded in 2018 when Alan al-Dali, an Olympic hopeful cyclist, was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper. Gaza Sunbirds are currently distributing aid. Donate to their efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/savegaza
Middle East Children's Alliance, is a nonprofit organization working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. MECA supports dozens of community projects for Palestinian children and refugees from Syria. Since 1988 they have delivered $31 million in food and medical aid to Palestine, Iraq, and Lebanon.
Donate to MECA here: https://secure.everyaction.com/smtVQHNMqki9nC7D-p6nMQ2
The January 6th community bike ride aims to bring people together in a peaceful manner as we continue to advocate for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine. Bicycles are a powerful revolutionary tool that allow us to carry the message of a FREE PALESTINE. Please join us on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, at 12:30 PM for a 1pm roll out. Oakland/Berkeley ride meets at West Oakland BART, RSVP for the route! Bike riders of all levels welcome! Please bring water, snacks, lights, helmet, and a rain jacket/pants and warm layers like gloves and hats. Keffiyehs, Palestinian flags and red, white, green, black clothes are highly encouraged!
Please RSVP by January 4th. RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDADfyZjKyc0ZfAZGmWA1fSzmCJl3Zc-fHeDgQ3XDArRKHrw/viewform
While we appreciate RSVP by January 4 to give a sense of how many riders to expect and so that we can share more detailed route information, we recognize safety concerns. Even if you don't RSVP, if you believe in Palestinian liberation, we encourage you to show up and we will welcome you!
