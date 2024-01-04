Letter Writing Meetup

Date:

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

2901 Mission St

San Francisco, CA

On Saturday, Jan 6 Reem's Mission is hosting a community letter-writing meetup 10am-12pm! Come enjoy Arab breakfast, @grandcoffee drinks, and loving community, and let your reps know they need to act now to #dropthecharges against the Bay Area 78, demand a #ceasefirenow and #endusaidtoisrael. Materials provided, just bring your justice-loving friends and show up ready to write!