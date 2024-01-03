Protest to Demand a San Jose Palestine Resolution

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

FRSO San Jose

Email:

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall courtyard

200 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95113

As the San Jose City Council prepares to return to session after their holiday break, let's remind them that the people of San Jose still demand a resolution for Palestine. We have not forgotten and we will not rest until they pass a resolution!



Meet at San Jose City Hall this Sunday, January 7 at 1pm for a rally including speeches, chanting, and more. Family friendly, please share widely!



In conjunction with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network national week of action for Palestine.