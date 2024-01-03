From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest to Demand a San Jose Palestine Resolution
Date:
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRSO San Jose
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall courtyard
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
As the San Jose City Council prepares to return to session after their holiday break, let's remind them that the people of San Jose still demand a resolution for Palestine. We have not forgotten and we will not rest until they pass a resolution!
Meet at San Jose City Hall this Sunday, January 7 at 1pm for a rally including speeches, chanting, and more. Family friendly, please share widely!
In conjunction with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network national week of action for Palestine.
Meet at San Jose City Hall this Sunday, January 7 at 1pm for a rally including speeches, chanting, and more. Family friendly, please share widely!
In conjunction with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network national week of action for Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1pp33Mg-Cp/?u...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 5:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network