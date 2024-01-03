The Conflict in the Middle East: NOT according to the New York Times

Date:

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Email:

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Ave.

Berkeley, CA 94705

The Israeli Government responded to the October 7 attack by Hamas with collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza. The slaughter and destruction continues as the war expands in the region. American activists protesting Israel’s escalation and its support by the U.S. government are subjected to accusations of anti-semitism and repression of dissent. Join our panelists to discuss the roots of the conflict and current developments in the Middle East and in the U.S.



Stephen Zunes – Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco, directed the program in Middle Eastern Studies



Zach Weinstein – Member of Bay Area Labor for Palestine, Co-chair of the East Bay DSA Labor Committee



David Spero— Member of Jewish Voice for Peace Action Team

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.

An open discussion will follow the presentations. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party, the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

