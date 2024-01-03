From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Plutonium & Fighting for Justice & Accountability for Residents & Workers at Hunters Point by Labor Video Project The continuing cancers and epidemic of disease in Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island has been happening for decades despite protests of the community and workers about the dangers. Now Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has discovered that there is plutonium in the bodies of residents. This is a direct correlation between their cancers and the radioactive toxins that are only produced by nuclear fission. Politicians including Newsom, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown and many others have been involved in covering up this criminality resulting in sickness and death at these radioactive dump sites.



The residents and workers have faced cancers and many other serious illnesses for decades and physician Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been working for many years to document the role of the radioactive material in the shipyard.



She established the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Foundation which has been doing biopsies on the residents and communities and has discovered that some residents have plutonium in their urine. This plutonium could only come from the shipyard which had large amounts of radioactive material and was a government massive testing program on the effects of radioactive material on humans and animals.



UCSF also has a faculty on the superfund site and the workers who are members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 have become sickened from the contamination as well at a San Francisco Police Training facility where police have also had a cancer epidemic.



She also discusses the criminal corruption and cover-up by city, state and national politicians.

Agencies which should be protecting the community and workers she reports have been missing in action. She has also reports on her being threatened with the loss of her medical license for taking up this struggle but she says she will not be deterred in her work.



This interview was done on 12/22/23



Additional Media:



Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai

https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8



The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai



Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/



OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k



The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao48s



Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter

https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k



http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/

https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao

http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/



SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud

https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks



2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard



SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&318s



OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency





One of the most polluted and radioactive sites in the United States is the Hunters Point Shipyard. It is also a superfund site. Both bases were nuclear naval bases where radioactive ships from the Marshal Islands were brought to the Naval port after being contaminated by nuclear blasts. They also had the first military radioactive laboratories in the United States.The residents and workers have faced cancers and many other serious illnesses for decades and physician Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been working for many years to document the role of the radioactive material in the shipyard.She established the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Foundation which has been doing biopsies on the residents and communities and has discovered that some residents have plutonium in their urine. This plutonium could only come from the shipyard which had large amounts of radioactive material and was a government massive testing program on the effects of radioactive material on humans and animals.UCSF also has a faculty on the superfund site and the workers who are members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 have become sickened from the contamination as well at a San Francisco Police Training facility where police have also had a cancer epidemic.She also discusses the criminal corruption and cover-up by city, state and national politicians.Agencies which should be protecting the community and workers she reports have been missing in action. She has also reports on her being threatened with the loss of her medical license for taking up this struggle but she says she will not be deterred in her work.This interview was done on 12/22/23Additional Media:Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa SumchaiThe UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa SumchaiContractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters PointOSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanThe Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter SumchaiCourage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower CarpenterSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19 SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/FeinsteinOSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency –293711041.htmlProduction of Labor Video Project For more information:

§ UCSF Animal Facility Where UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Were Contaminated by Labor Video Project An UCSF animal facility was where the CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 workers and animals were contaminated by radioactive material. The UCSF management has covered up the deadly contamination and also fought workers from getting workers compensation despite their serious health problems caused by the radioactive material. The unions have also refused to raise these issues with the management and UC Regents that their members are being poisoned on this site despite the massive health hazard that has been going on for many years at the facility. It is also next to the SF police training facility that was shutdown after many police exposed that they were getting cancer at their site. https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o

§ Radioactive Soil At Hunters Point Was Dispersed Without Protection To Residents and Worker by Labor Video Project The developer Lennar, the Navy, the EPA and OSHA allowed the criminal removal of radioactive contaminate earth without any protection for the workers and residents. Mayor London Breed, Pelosi, Newsom and VP president Kamala Harris were all aware of these dangers but refused to take action to protect the people. https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o