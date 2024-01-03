top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Plutonium & Fighting for Justice & Accountability for Residents & Workers at Hunters Point

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 3, 2024 1:04PM
The continuing cancers and epidemic of disease in Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island has been happening for decades despite protests of the community and workers about the dangers. Now Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has discovered that there is plutonium in the bodies of residents. This is a direct correlation between their cancers and the radioactive toxins that are only produced by nuclear fission. Politicians including Newsom, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown and many others have been involved in covering up this criminality resulting in sickness and death at these radioactive dump sites.
4deec770-2772-4945-9926-88afc1890ecd_4_5005_c.jpeg
One of the most polluted and radioactive sites in the United States is the Hunters Point Shipyard. It is also a superfund site. Both bases were nuclear naval bases where radioactive ships from the Marshal Islands were brought to the Naval port after being contaminated by nuclear blasts. They also had the first military radioactive laboratories in the United States.

The residents and workers have faced cancers and many other serious illnesses for decades and physician Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been working for many years to document the role of the radioactive material in the shipyard.

She established the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Foundation which has been doing biopsies on the residents and communities and has discovered that some residents have plutonium in their urine. This plutonium could only come from the shipyard which had large amounts of radioactive material and was a government massive testing program on the effects of radioactive material on humans and animals.

UCSF also has a faculty on the superfund site and the workers who are members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 have become sickened from the contamination as well at a San Francisco Police Training facility where police have also had a cancer epidemic.

She also discusses the criminal corruption and cover-up by city, state and national politicians.
Agencies which should be protecting the community and workers she reports have been missing in action. She has also reports on her being threatened with the loss of her medical license for taking up this struggle but she says she will not be deterred in her work.

This interview was done on 12/22/23

Additional Media:

Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai

Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao48s

Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k

http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&318s

OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o
§UCSF Animal Facility Where UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Were Contaminated
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 3, 2024 1:04PM
hunters_point_ucsf_animal_site.jpeg
An UCSF animal facility was where the CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 workers and animals were contaminated by radioactive material. The UCSF management has covered up the deadly contamination and also fought workers from getting workers compensation despite their serious health problems caused by the radioactive material. The unions have also refused to raise these issues with the management and UC Regents that their members are being poisoned on this site despite the massive health hazard that has been going on for many years at the facility. It is also next to the SF police training facility that was shutdown after many police exposed that they were getting cancer at their site.
https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o
§Radioactive Soil At Hunters Point Was Dispersed Without Protection To Residents and Worker
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 3, 2024 1:04PM
sm_hunters_point_soil.jpeg
original image (4000x3000)
The developer Lennar, the Navy, the EPA and OSHA allowed the criminal removal of radioactive contaminate earth without any protection for the workers and residents. Mayor London Breed, Pelosi, Newsom and VP president Kamala Harris were all aware of these dangers but refused to take action to protect the people.
https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o
§Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai Next To Fence With That Is Supposed To Protect Residents
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 3, 2024 1:04PM
sm_ahimsarally-dangersign.jpg
original image (853x471)
Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been warning for decades that the radioactive earth is a deadly danger to the residents and workers yet Mayor London Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris have refused to investigate the deadly health hazard and protecting the residents and workers.
https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code