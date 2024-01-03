From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Plutonium & Fighting for Justice & Accountability for Residents & Workers at Hunters Point
The continuing cancers and epidemic of disease in Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island has been happening for decades despite protests of the community and workers about the dangers. Now Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has discovered that there is plutonium in the bodies of residents. This is a direct correlation between their cancers and the radioactive toxins that are only produced by nuclear fission. Politicians including Newsom, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown and many others have been involved in covering up this criminality resulting in sickness and death at these radioactive dump sites.
One of the most polluted and radioactive sites in the United States is the Hunters Point Shipyard. It is also a superfund site. Both bases were nuclear naval bases where radioactive ships from the Marshal Islands were brought to the Naval port after being contaminated by nuclear blasts. They also had the first military radioactive laboratories in the United States.
The residents and workers have faced cancers and many other serious illnesses for decades and physician Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai has been working for many years to document the role of the radioactive material in the shipyard.
She established the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Foundation which has been doing biopsies on the residents and communities and has discovered that some residents have plutonium in their urine. This plutonium could only come from the shipyard which had large amounts of radioactive material and was a government massive testing program on the effects of radioactive material on humans and animals.
UCSF also has a faculty on the superfund site and the workers who are members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 have become sickened from the contamination as well at a San Francisco Police Training facility where police have also had a cancer epidemic.
She also discusses the criminal corruption and cover-up by city, state and national politicians.
Agencies which should be protecting the community and workers she reports have been missing in action. She has also reports on her being threatened with the loss of her medical license for taking up this struggle but she says she will not be deterred in her work.
This interview was done on 12/22/23
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&318s
OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
Contractor Submitted False Radiation Data at Hunters Point
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/contractor-submitted-false-radiation-data-at-hunters-point/79399/
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&318s
OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SI8m5bnXj_o
