Albany & El Cerrito Demand Ceasefire Now

Date:

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany/ElCerrito for Ceasefire

Email:

Location Details:

Corner of Sorano Ave and Masonic in Albany, CA

Please join us to demand that our City Councils and all elected officials demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. We will start our protest in Albany and then march to El Cerrito where the protest will continue.