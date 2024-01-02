From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Albany & El Cerrito Demand Ceasefire Now
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany/ElCerrito for Ceasefire
Email:
Location Details:
Corner of Sorano Ave and Masonic in Albany, CA
Please join us to demand that our City Councils and all elected officials demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. We will start our protest in Albany and then march to El Cerrito where the protest will continue.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4ceasefire/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 12:44PM
