Virtual event: Palestine in Israel's education system

Date:

Sunday, January 07, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join us for a presentation by and conversation with Prof. Nurit Peled-Elhanan.



Prof. Nurit Peled-Elhanan is an influential figure in the fields of Language Education, Social Semiotics, and Multimodality. Having retired from her position as a lecturer at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, she continues to make a significant impact on education and social justice through her work at the David Yellin Academic College. Throughout her career, Prof. Peled-Elhanan has dedicated herself to studying the various dimensions of Israeli discourse in education. Her research dives deep into classroom discourse, oral and written language development in schools, and the prevalence of racism within the Israeli educational system. By shedding light on these critical issues, she aims to promote a more equitable and inclusive education system for all. Prof. Peled-Elhanan's notable contributions to academia include authoring, editing, and writing several books and numerous articles. Her groundbreaking book, "Palestine in Israeli School Books: Ideology and Propaganda in Education," published in 2012 by I.B. Tauris in London, offers a comprehensive analysis of the portrayal of Palestine within Israeli school curricula. This work not only highlights the presence of ideological bias but also exposes the propagation of propaganda within the educational system. In a more recent publication, she explores the subject of Holocaust education and the semiotics of othering in Israeli schoolbooks. Published in 2023 by Common Ground Publishers, USA, this work scrutinizes the narratives and representations perpetuated through Israeli educational materials. By critically examining this content, Prof. Peled-Elhanan encourages a reevaluation of the messages conveyed, aiming to foster a more empathetic and balanced understanding of history. In recognition of her remarkable dedication to human rights and freedom of thought, Prof. Peled-Elhanan was honored with the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Human Rights and the Freedom of Thought by the European Parliament. This award serves as a testament to her tireless efforts in challenging oppressive systems and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. Prof. Peled-Elhanan's commitment to seeking truth and justice extends beyond her academic endeavors. She played a crucial role in co-initiating the Russell Tribunal on Palestine, which took place from 2009 to 2014. Collaborating with Ambassador Leila Shahid, Prof. Peled-Elhanan helped establish this tribunal to examine human rights violations and international law violations related to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. By bringing attention to these issues, she strives to promote accountability and create a platform for activism and solidarity. Prof. Nurit Peled-Elhanan's influential contributions to education, her dedication to challenging harmful discourse, and her tireless pursuit of human rights make her an exceptional figure in the field. Her work serves as an inspiration for future generations of scholars and activists seeking to promote justice, equality, and understanding in an increasingly complex world.