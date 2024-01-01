Personal Sustainability Discussion & Lunch

Date:

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Eco Home Living

Email:

Phone:

774-251-9404

Location Details:

Pla Daek Thai Esan Food

4133 Piedmont Avenue

Oakland, CA 94611

Join me for a thought-provoking event at Pla Daek Thai Esan Food on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, CA. We'll be gathering to have an open conversation about personal sustainability and its impact on our lives. This event is your opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a positive change in the world. Who knows, you might even gain a new friend. Whether you are stuck wondering what you can do about personal sustainability or already well on the path, this group is for you.



Please come prepared to briefly discuss an area that interests you. This will be a casual, small meeting so that all can contribute. Feel free to check out the website I've been working on at EcoHomeLiving.green . I'm looking forward to having fun and meeting you!



Free (*Meal cost not included*).