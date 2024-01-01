From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Woodland Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Rep. Mike Thompson's office
622 Main St
Woodland, CA
We demand Representative Mike Thompson call for a permanent end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza and stop U.S. funding of this genocide.
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
