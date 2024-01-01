From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Pop-Up
Date:
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Andrea & Jin
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley
Let's flood our congressional representatives with postcards demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza! Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.
We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. Justseeds generously offers many free graphics related to Palestine at https://justseeds.org/graphics/. Bring the address of the congressional rep for your district. We will provide the Senators' and President's addresses.
We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 10am to 1pm. Spread the word and show up!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 1, 2024 8:18PM
