CFA & IBT 2010 Members Announce January 22-26 Statewide Strike At All CSU Campuses

Monday, January 22, 2024

7:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Protest

repost

This strike will take place at all CSU campuses in California from January 22 to January 26.





CSU continues to treat workers unfairly. CSU ignores our demands for respect on the job and a real salary step system to resolve the decades of wage stagnation



Teamsters Call Systemwide CSU Strike Jan. 22-26 with CFA

No Contract, No School!

CFA Members Announce January Statewide Strike



The CFA Board of Directors unanimously voted to call for a system-wide strike in coalition with our Teamsters Local 2010 members January 22–26.



This strike builds on the show of solidarity during the first week of December when thousands of faculty, students, staff, and community allies turned out to our picket lines and shut down the campuses at Pomona, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.



In the aftermath, our CFA Bargaining Team met with CSU management only to discover that – despite our heartfelt efforts – they’ve refused to make any significant movement on our proposals. They seem reassured that we will eventually surrender to our dismal working conditions, paltry wages, inadequate parental leave, shortage of counseling faculty, lack of gender inclusive restrooms, and a host of other injustices that plague the CSU system.



Faculty on the picket line told a different story. They held steadfast to the belief that we can make a difference in the lives of others when we band together.



“Our members refuse to give in to what they know is beneath their worth,” said Charles Toombs, CFA President. “Unlike management, we are unwilling to be complicit in the harming of our colleagues, students, and staff. Our commitment to one another is unshakeable.”



Given the ongoing disregard of management, the CFA Board of Directors have called for a five-day strike at the start of the Spring 2024 semester that will take place on all 23 CSU campuses. We will be striking with Teamsters Local 2010 members as we collectively push for a fair contract for our workers. United, we will let CSU management know that we are ready to shut down the CSU.



“As CSU management refuses to listen, we have no alternative but to disrupt the business of the CSU to get their attention. We will not tolerate disrespect for the people who make the CSU work. We will continue to hold strong on the picket lines and let management know we are not frightened by their posturing and empty threats. The CSU runs on union labor and they need the dedicated employees and students for the system to function,” said Meghan O’Donnell, CFA Associate Vice President of Lecturers, North, and CSU Monterey Bay lecturer.



The strikes are dependent on whether our CFA Bargaining Team’s upcoming meetings with CSU management on January 8, 9, 11, and 12 will bear fruit. They can, at any time, prevent a strike by offering us a fair contract. If they do not, then we will escalate our job actions to create a more promising future for all of us.



Teamsters Call Systemwide CSU Strike Jan. 22-26 with CFA

No Contract, No School!



In coalition with the 29,000 Faculty members of California Faculty Association (CFA), our Teamsters Local 2010 Unit 6 Bargaining Team has called a systemwide CSU strike at the start of the spring term, from Jan. 22 to 26.



Skilled Trades workers at all 22 Teamsters-represented campuses plus the Office of the Chancellor will withhold our valuable work and picket every CSU location in order to send CSU the strongest possible message: Workers are fed up with CSU’s unfair practices and we are ready to shut down CSU to win the fair treatment and fair contract we deserve! No Contract, No School!



Despite the critical work we do to keep the University safe and maintained, CSU continues to treat workers unfairly. CSU ignores our demands for respect on the job and a real salary step system to resolve the decades of wage stagnation affecting CSU Teamsters, just like they ignore Faculty demands for better pay, adequate parental leave, workload support, and health and safety rights.



Join our CSU Unit 6 Town Hall tonight at 6:00 PM on Zoom for the latest information on our upcoming strike!



Instead of listening to the needs of their workers, CSU commits continuous unfair labor practices, including bargaining in bad faith, interfering with workers’ rights to engage in Union activities, and threatening retaliation for participating in a strike action.



Our Teamsters Bargaining Team is engaging in fact-finding with CSU and a state-appointed arbitrator for three days this week and CFA will be in negotiations with CSU Jan. 8 through 12. CSU has one last chance to do the right thing and step up for workers. Otherwise, they’ll strike out and we’ll see them on the picket lines.



It is critical to the success of our contract fight that every Teamsters member honor our strike and join the picket line at their campus. We will show the CSU the strength of our Union and our alliance with Faculty, and that we will remain united until the CSU bargains in good faith for the fair contracts we deserve. Since we are not currently bound by a Union contract, our strike is legal and management cannot retaliate against any workers for participating.



Strikers who complete picket duty will receive Teamsters strike benefits of a minimum $500 for the five days of the strike.



