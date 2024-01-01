From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Rights Contingent in MLK March
Date:
Monday, January 15, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Sac City College
3835 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA
3835 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA
Meet 8am at Sac City College, 3835 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento. March starts at 8:30am
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 1, 2024 10:29AM
