Virtual Community Hour: The Missing Peace
Date:
Monday, January 08, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa, for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/missingp18
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 1, 2024 10:25AM
