Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 1/5/2024
Palestine San Francisco

RACCOON protest - we demand SF Supervisors adopt Ceasefire Now + End US Aid to Israel

sm_screen_shot_2023-12-31_at_5.58.36_pm.jpg
original image (1028x687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 05, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Front steps of San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco supervisors have not passed a Permanent Ceasefire Now resolution - they are stalling!?!? - they're back in session Friday, January 5, and RACCOON will noisily ask them to help stop the Gaza Genocide.

RACCOON is a new activist group dedicated to ending US participation in the Gaza massacre. We are ask the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to Immediately draft a resolution requesting Ceasefire Now and No More US Aid to Israel.

Join us on the front steps of City Hall on Friday, January 5, from 12:00 noon to 1:30

We have loud noisemakers we share - megaphones, air horns, metal trashcan lids we bang on the sidewalk, plus electric guitar, trombone, drums. Please bring your own additional noisemakers.

We have original chants for this occasion, and signs explaining our urgent request.
12,000 murdered children in Gaza, and more everyday

More info at https://RACCOON.today or email raccoon [at] gmx.us
For more information: https://raccoon.today
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 31, 2023 5:59PM
