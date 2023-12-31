Parallel Massacres: From the Zapatistas to Wounded Knee and Gaza -- Censored News Most Censored 2023. The weapons flow and its tentacles in Indian country; the violations of the sacred; and the silencing of voices for Palestine at universities in the United States were among the most censored issues in 2023. The war crimes and genocide in Palestine with U.S. funds and weapons would not be possible without the complicity of the U.S. media, which has gone from lazy chair plagiarizing to becoming a government organ serving war profiteers.

Parallel Massacres: From the Zapatistas to Wounded Knee and Gaza -- Censored News Most Censored 2023The weapons flow and its tentacles in Indian country are among the most censoredBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Dec. 30, 2023A delegation of Native human rights defenders went to Chiapas as human shields during the military assassinations of Zapatistaas in the jungle highlands near Ocosingo in 1995. Strewn on the ground were the shell casings marked "Made in the U.S.A." Now, in Gaza, this chilling image returns.On Friday, the same day that South Africa launched its case of crimes of genocide by Israel at the International Criminal Court -- the Biden administration bypassed the U.S. Congress for a second time, and sent more weapons to Israel to continue the war crimes and genocide.Raytheon Missiles in Tucson, Arizona, is a top war profiteer, and the University of Arizona in Tucson partners with Raytheon to develop weapons. Raytheon has a factory on the Navajo Nation's commercial farm, Navajo Agricultural Products Industry, near Shiprock, N.M.Elbit Systems in Israel is a top provider of weapons -- surveillance and deadly drones -- to Israel. Elbit built the spy towers, integrated fixed towers, on the Tohono O'odham Nation and all along the Arizona border. The Israeli spy towers now provide the crime-infested U.S. Border Patrol with live surveillance.The war crimes and genocide would not be possible without the complicity of the U.S. media. The censorship and oppression of students for Palestine at Arizona's largest universities -- the University of Arizona Tucson, and Arizona State University at Tempe -- are among the most censored in 2023.The United States has delivered 10,000 tons of military equipment to Israel in 244 US cargo planes and 20 ships, The Times of Israel reported on Christmas Day.The Washington Post documented that the white phosphorus bombs used by Israel come from the United States.Gaza has become a graveyard for children, the United Nations said.The Biden administration has invoked a new style of McCarthysim in universities to silence support for Palestine. The hit list of "civil rights" investigations includes the threat of the loss of funding.Most Censored: The Interior's Role in the Violation of All Federal Laws, while a Canadian Mining Company Digs into the Paiute Massacre SiteRead Censored News Most Censored in 2023:Top photo: Support from Mohawks for Palestine has caused a new McCarthyism-style reaction from the Biden administration, with the showing on a film of solidarity of Lakota, Navajo and Mohawks, at Rutgers University.