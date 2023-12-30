From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Local activist interview on KALX radio in Berkeley
Photo of Lynda Carson in front of Subway Guitars holding a handmade guitar she built in the guitar workshop of Master Luthier, Ervin Somogyi.
Local activist interview on KALX radio in Berkeley
By Lynda Carson - December 30, 2023
Oakland - A while back, shortly after I wrote an article in support of the SAG-AFTRA Actors and Screen Writers Guild strike, I heard from a DJ at KALX radio in Berkeley who was interested in interviewing me, and playing some of my music on the radio.
I agreed to being interviewed and agreed to allow the radio station to play some of my original solo acoustic guitar music.
During the interview, among other things, I spoke out against former President Donald J. Trump and his attempt to stage a coup in our country. I stated that we are lucky that he failed in his coup attempt, but that he is in our face again, and we are in deep trouble. I also spoke out against the fascists trying to take total control of our country and mentioned how they have a lot of politicians in their pocket, and stated that we have to stop them somehow. Additionally, I mentioned my concerns with the major loss of tonal hardwoods used for guitar building, especially Brazilian rosewood that has become an endangered species, and have urged people to use other tonal hardwoods that are not endangered species to build their musical instruments with.
The interview occurred on September, 10, 2023, but due to various concerns of mine, and because I misspoke a few times during the interview about events that occurred many years ago, I delayed the interview.
The interview was finally broadcast on KALX radio at 10:00AM on December 26, 2023, and thankfully KALX added a disclaimer at the beginning of the interview in regards to some of my concerns.
My special thanks goes out to KALX radio and the DJ, known as Pacifica, who were gracious enough to work with me on this project to get the interview and some of my music out into the public domain.
For those of you who may want to hear the recording of the interview that includes some of my original acoustic solo guitar music, please free to click on the link/s further below.
Note: Sorry to say, because KALX used a recording link using “google drive” to listen to the interview, to use the recording link further below people may be required to have a Google account to listen to the interview. I have no control over this.
Additionally, please be aware that the interview of Lynda Carson in the recording does not begin until around 30 minutes into the recording, after the DJ plays around a half an hour of music during her radio show.
If the recording link has a problem during the broadcast, please take note of the time it occurred and shut down the link in your browser. Then start it all over again after replacing the recording link in your browser. After it starts fresh all over again, just move the cursor forward in the recording to where the recording stopped working, and it will play where it left off.
See links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
KALX radio - Lynda Carson interview that aired on 12/26/2023 starting at 10:00AM
Click below for interview recording….
http://tinyurl.com/yyjuk57h
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hzOUc4z2Xo37iv97dp83xeqx6PVHvnF3/view
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(Short publicity blurb on KALX website)
KALX radio - LYNDA CARSON INTERVIEW
Posted on December 25, 2023
Click below…
https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/
http://web.archive.org/web/20231226013304/https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - December 30, 2023
Oakland - A while back, shortly after I wrote an article in support of the SAG-AFTRA Actors and Screen Writers Guild strike, I heard from a DJ at KALX radio in Berkeley who was interested in interviewing me, and playing some of my music on the radio.
I agreed to being interviewed and agreed to allow the radio station to play some of my original solo acoustic guitar music.
During the interview, among other things, I spoke out against former President Donald J. Trump and his attempt to stage a coup in our country. I stated that we are lucky that he failed in his coup attempt, but that he is in our face again, and we are in deep trouble. I also spoke out against the fascists trying to take total control of our country and mentioned how they have a lot of politicians in their pocket, and stated that we have to stop them somehow. Additionally, I mentioned my concerns with the major loss of tonal hardwoods used for guitar building, especially Brazilian rosewood that has become an endangered species, and have urged people to use other tonal hardwoods that are not endangered species to build their musical instruments with.
The interview occurred on September, 10, 2023, but due to various concerns of mine, and because I misspoke a few times during the interview about events that occurred many years ago, I delayed the interview.
The interview was finally broadcast on KALX radio at 10:00AM on December 26, 2023, and thankfully KALX added a disclaimer at the beginning of the interview in regards to some of my concerns.
My special thanks goes out to KALX radio and the DJ, known as Pacifica, who were gracious enough to work with me on this project to get the interview and some of my music out into the public domain.
For those of you who may want to hear the recording of the interview that includes some of my original acoustic solo guitar music, please free to click on the link/s further below.
Note: Sorry to say, because KALX used a recording link using “google drive” to listen to the interview, to use the recording link further below people may be required to have a Google account to listen to the interview. I have no control over this.
Additionally, please be aware that the interview of Lynda Carson in the recording does not begin until around 30 minutes into the recording, after the DJ plays around a half an hour of music during her radio show.
If the recording link has a problem during the broadcast, please take note of the time it occurred and shut down the link in your browser. Then start it all over again after replacing the recording link in your browser. After it starts fresh all over again, just move the cursor forward in the recording to where the recording stopped working, and it will play where it left off.
See links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
KALX radio - Lynda Carson interview that aired on 12/26/2023 starting at 10:00AM
Click below for interview recording….
http://tinyurl.com/yyjuk57h
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hzOUc4z2Xo37iv97dp83xeqx6PVHvnF3/view
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(Short publicity blurb on KALX website)
KALX radio - LYNDA CARSON INTERVIEW
Posted on December 25, 2023
Click below…
https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/
http://web.archive.org/web/20231226013304/https://kalx.berkeley.edu/lynda-carson-interview/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network