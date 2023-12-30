top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Central Valley U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Racial Justice

Groups Gather at Capitol in Solidarity with Bethehem, Sacramento's Sister City, Dec. 25

by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
Local organizations and community members read the names of children killed during this genocide by the Capitol Christmas tree off 10th St. in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
sm_img_3252.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
SACRAMENTO, CA – Area community groups – declaring “Christmas is Cancelled” – showcased a replica of baby Jesus under rubble that Sacramento's sister city, Bethlehem, has displayed in its churches at a gathering on Monday, Dec. 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the West Side of the State Capitol.

Local organizations and community members read the names of children killed during this genocide by the Capitol Christmas tree off 10th St. in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

They also filled out cards asking for a ceasefire to send to Newsom and other local, state and federal lawmakers.

“Celebrating on top of the tenderness that are these moments for Palestinians everywhere feels painful. That tenderness and tension needed to be acknowledged. In times like these it is so important to connect in communal care and understanding of the heartbreak (that is felt from the devastation of so many human beings being killed, displaced, and vulnerable to the winter war elements),” said organizer Rowen Rayneharte.

Rayneharte added, “We as a group learned that Bethlehem is Sacramento’s sister city, and it felt wrong not to acknowledge and honor their sentiments and actions of cancelling Christmas.”

And a local Palestinian activist noted, “We read about dystopian societies in books & see it in movies, but it's really strange to actually live in it. In regards to the holidays, millions of Americans are celebrating the birth of a baby who was born in Palestine while simultaneously witnessing live stream the mass murder of thousands upon thousands of Palestinian children while remaining silent to a genocide unfolding right before their very eyes. May this connection serve as a wake-up call to fellow Americans.”
§"The IDF Killed My Family"
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3176.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§The baby Jesus under rubble as displayed in Bethlehem
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3182.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§David Mandel, Jewish Voice for Peace, speaks.
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3215.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Children chanting "From the river to the Sea, Palestine will be free."
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3243.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Faith Attaguile speaks in solidarity with Palestine.
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3233.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Some of the crowd at the vigil
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3198.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§The Capitol Christmas Tree
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3191.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§The crowd of community members at the vigil
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3263.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§The faces of some of the children killed in Gaza
by Dan Bacher
Sat, Dec 30, 2023 5:18PM
sm_img_3237.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code