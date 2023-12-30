From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Women's March 2024: Nationwide Marches & Rallies for Reproductive Freedom & Democracy
Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Find a march, rally, and/or action near you: https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/bigger-than-roe-january-2024
Women's March website: https://www.womensmarch.com/
WOMEN'S MARCH: WEEKEND OF ACTION FOR RIGHTS, FREEDOMS & DEMOCRACY
Reproductive freedom is bigger than Roe. Our lives are bigger than Roe, and the fight is bigger than abortion. This year, democracy itself is on the line!
WOMEN'S MARCH: Jan. 20, 2024
Weekend of Mobilization: Jan 19-21, 2024
Sign the pledge to take action here: https://act.womensmarch.com/sign/pledge-to-take-action-jan2024/
This January, we will unite to send an unequivocal message: Our resolve is unyielding. Our movement is not just about Roe; it is about safeguarding the rights and freedoms for all, now and for future generations. We are the majority, and our voices will be heard.
As we approach January 22, 2024, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we reaffirm our commitment to reproductive freedom for all. We are just getting started. Our campaign extends to every state and every legislator, challenging politicians at all levels: if you threaten our families, our freedoms, or our future, we will unseat you. We will not stop until we win.
On the weekend of January 19-21, 2024, we'll be mobilizing in all 50 states with priority on the nine states where abortion rights will be directly on the ballot.
These mobilizations are a strategic intervention to galvanize voters for the 2024 elections. We're showing up to secure abortion access and counter far-right extremism.
Join us in the state-by-state battle to defend our rights shape our future.
________________________________________________________________
WTF Is Even Happening? Initiative with Women's March
Join us here: https://act.womensmarch.com/signup/wtf-even-happening-signup
Women’s March is formally launching an initiative called WTF is Even Happening? As you may have picked up from the name, this campaign is set to help us understand what the actual fuck is going on around our kitchen tables, in our communities, and across the country.
WTF is Even Happening is an intervention to help us make heads or tails of the current political moments as they unfold, and give us the tools to help move those we care about from where they are to where we all need to be.
We won’t ever win by stifling conversations with people that we don’t agree with. Over the next months and years, we need to deepen our commitment to organizing if we are going to grow to the scale necessary to win for our communities in 2024 and defend those wins in the future.
WTF is Even Happening will
--Organize the feminist movement to align vision, strategy, and messaging
--Build in-person and digital spaces for feminists (both experienced and new activists) to convene, build community, and build power
--Welcome, onboard, and catapult new activists into the feminist movement
--Sharpen and clarify our priorities, people, and plans
--Build a feminist movement that is sharp and sustainable
Come join us at WTF is Even Happening!
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
