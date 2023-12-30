From the Open-Publishing Calendar
How Israel is Pushing "Antisemitism" Instead of "Resistance to Occupation."
Its not about Jews, its about Israelis
Researcher of Zionism Abba Solomon ( abbasolomon.com ) spoke with Cary Harrison of KPFK, Los Angeles, on the "Rethinking Heroes" show, about the US House of Representatives declaring anti-Zionism is antisemitism.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j9DxRrqrFIk17dqyLg5hNSIC0bxvjwrm/view?usp=sharing
