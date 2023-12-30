Berkeley Countdown to Ceasefire!

Date:

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time:

10:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Berkeley Old City Hall, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, Berkeley

Join the Berkeley Countdown to Ceasefire (#countdown2ceasefire). On New Year's eve people all over the world are calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This gathering is for people who are in anguish and sorrow over the Israeli genocide in Gaza and who wish to join their voices in calling for a ceasefire, ending U.S. funding for the Israeli genocide, freeing all hostages, and ending the occupation for a Free Palestine. Come with peaceful hearts and your wish for an end to the slaughter.



This is a peaceful, family-friendly gathering. We will have pink hearts for you to write your messages for ceasefire. Bring your own candles and signs; we will have candles, hot apple cider, song sheets, and you are invited to make a heartfelt ceasefire statement.



Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area.