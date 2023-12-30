top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/31/2023
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Berkeley Countdown to Ceasefire!

every_child_needs_peace.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time:
10:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Berkeley Old City Hall, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, Berkeley
Join the Berkeley Countdown to Ceasefire (#countdown2ceasefire). On New Year's eve people all over the world are calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This gathering is for people who are in anguish and sorrow over the Israeli genocide in Gaza and who wish to join their voices in calling for a ceasefire, ending U.S. funding for the Israeli genocide, freeing all hostages, and ending the occupation for a Free Palestine. Come with peaceful hearts and your wish for an end to the slaughter.

This is a peaceful, family-friendly gathering. We will have pink hearts for you to write your messages for ceasefire. Bring your own candles and signs; we will have candles, hot apple cider, song sheets, and you are invited to make a heartfelt ceasefire statement.

Hosted by CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkSFBayArea/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 30, 2023 9:15AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$53.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code