Fremont: Car Rally for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Alvarado Blvd and Union City Blvd
Fremont, CA
New Year's Eve Fremont Car Rally for Palestine! Sunday, 12/31/23 from 11am to 1pm. Starting point at Alvarado Blvd and Union City Blvd down to Automall on Fremont Blvd.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 30, 2023 7:57AM
