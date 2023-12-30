Fremont: Car Rally for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Alvarado Blvd and Union City Blvd

Fremont, CA

New Year's Eve Fremont Car Rally for Palestine! Sunday, 12/31/23 from 11am to 1pm. Starting point at Alvarado Blvd and Union City Blvd down to Automall on Fremont Blvd.



Share with all!

Decorate your cars!

Bring out your Palestine love!