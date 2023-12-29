From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rise with Palestine at San Leandro City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Leandro City Hall
835 E 14th St
San Leandro, CA
835 E 14th St
San Leandro, CA
Let city council members know that our communities are still urging for an emergency ceasefire resolution.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bWGTaOBmN/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 10:06PM
