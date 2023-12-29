From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: New Year’s Eve Protest for Gaza
Sunday, December 31, 2023
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Memorial Auditorium
1515 J St
Sacramento, Ca
No Celebration until Liberation!
End the genocide on Gaza!
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/new-years-eve-pr...
