Constituents of Anna Eshoo for Palestine
Thursday, January 04, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conference
Constituents of Anna Eshoo for Palestine
Los Gatos Islamic Center
16769 Farley Road
Los Gatos California 95032
Townhall | Report Back | Strategy Session
We are a diverse group of constituents who are organizing a townhall to push Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (District 16) to support a #Ceasefire and stop justifying the genocide in Gaza.
Register here: https://bit.ly/eshoo4palestine
For more information: https://bit.ly/eshoo4palestine
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 7:24PM
