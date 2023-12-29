From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Solidarity Rally At Tesla Fremont: Support Swedish Strikers
Date:
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Workers Solidarity Network
Location Details:
Tesla Fremont Assembly Plant
Industrial Drive & Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
Industrial Drive & Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
On MLK weekend, a solidarity rally will be held for striking Tesla Swedish strikers, against systemic racism and sexism and the flagrant union busting actions by Tesla owner Elon Musk. Musk and his company has a long record of allowing racists threats and terror against Black workers. Black workers say it is like working at a plantation.
He also has discriminated against women workers and has illegally fired hundreds of workers including supporters of a former UAW organizing drive. Seven hundred mostly pro-UAW members were terminated by Musk to thwart a union drive. Musk also openly flaunted a shelter in place order by the Department of Health during the covid pandemic claiming the employees were "essential" employees. He then challenged Governor Newsom and the authorities to "arrest him". Newsom gave him a pass and then worked with him to give him more tax subsidies. Newsom also allowed his Department of Industrial Relations to ignore workers compensation felony criminal fraud.
Musk set up a separate company to supposedly help injured workers. They then were coerced not to report their injuries to the State of California Workers Comp which is required under the law. Musk has practiced the same employment tactics throughout the country in Nevada and Texas and at Space X.
He also has discriminated against women workers and has illegally fired hundreds of workers including supporters of a former UAW organizing drive. Seven hundred mostly pro-UAW members were terminated by Musk to thwart a union drive. Musk also openly flaunted a shelter in place order by the Department of Health during the covid pandemic claiming the employees were "essential" employees. He then challenged Governor Newsom and the authorities to "arrest him". Newsom gave him a pass and then worked with him to give him more tax subsidies. Newsom also allowed his Department of Industrial Relations to ignore workers compensation felony criminal fraud.
Musk set up a separate company to supposedly help injured workers. They then were coerced not to report their injuries to the State of California Workers Comp which is required under the law. Musk has practiced the same employment tactics throughout the country in Nevada and Texas and at Space X.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 6:46PM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Elon Musk says letting workers unionize creates ‘lords and peasants’. What?
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 7:59PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network