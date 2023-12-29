top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
East Bay International Labor & Workers

Solidarity Rally At Tesla Fremont: Support Swedish Strikers

Date:
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Workers Solidarity Network
Location Details:
Tesla Fremont Assembly Plant
Industrial Drive & Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
On MLK weekend, a solidarity rally will be held for striking Tesla Swedish strikers, against systemic racism and sexism and the flagrant union busting actions by Tesla owner Elon Musk. Musk and his company has a long record of allowing racists threats and terror against Black workers. Black workers say it is like working at a plantation.

He also has discriminated against women workers and has illegally fired hundreds of workers including supporters of a former UAW organizing drive. Seven hundred mostly pro-UAW members were terminated by Musk to thwart a union drive. Musk also openly flaunted a shelter in place order by the Department of Health during the covid pandemic claiming the employees were "essential" employees. He then challenged Governor Newsom and the authorities to "arrest him". Newsom gave him a pass and then worked with him to give him more tax subsidies. Newsom also allowed his Department of Industrial Relations to ignore workers compensation felony criminal fraud.

Musk set up a separate company to supposedly help injured workers. They then were coerced not to report their injuries to the State of California Workers Comp which is required under the law. Musk has practiced the same employment tactics throughout the country in Nevada and Texas and at Space X.
§Musk Has Been Backed By Governor Gavin Newsom
by Tesla Workers Solidarity Network
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 6:46PM
Musk biggest supporter in California is Governor Gavin Newsom who has allowed Musk to violate labor laws, workers compensation and health and safety protection. There are less than 200 OSHA inspectors in California and Newsom is loved by union busters like Musk who are above the law in California.
Elon Musk says letting workers unionize creates ‘lords and peasants’. What?
Steven Greenhouse, Guardian
Fri, Dec 29, 2023 7:59PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
