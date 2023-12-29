Solidarity Rally At Tesla Fremont: Support Swedish Strikers

Date:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Workers Solidarity Network

Location Details:

Tesla Fremont Assembly Plant

Industrial Drive & Fremont Blvd

Fremont, CA

On MLK weekend, a solidarity rally will be held for striking Tesla Swedish strikers, against systemic racism and sexism and the flagrant union busting actions by Tesla owner Elon Musk. Musk and his company has a long record of allowing racists threats and terror against Black workers. Black workers say it is like working at a plantation.



He also has discriminated against women workers and has illegally fired hundreds of workers including supporters of a former UAW organizing drive. Seven hundred mostly pro-UAW members were terminated by Musk to thwart a union drive. Musk also openly flaunted a shelter in place order by the Department of Health during the covid pandemic claiming the employees were "essential" employees. He then challenged Governor Newsom and the authorities to "arrest him". Newsom gave him a pass and then worked with him to give him more tax subsidies. Newsom also allowed his Department of Industrial Relations to ignore workers compensation felony criminal fraud.



Musk set up a separate company to supposedly help injured workers. They then were coerced not to report their injuries to the State of California Workers Comp which is required under the law. Musk has practiced the same employment tactics throughout the country in Nevada and Texas and at Space X.