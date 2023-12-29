KPFA's Max Pringle Referred To US-Israeli bombings in Gaza as 'hitting Hamas targets' by repost

KPFA's Zionist War Propagandist Max Pringle Referred To US-Israeli bombings in Gaza as 'hitting Hamas targets’ He is a regular supporter of the Zionist war on Palestinians and regularly reads corporate news feeds. Who is running KPFA?

Hey KPFA,



I have long realized KPFA news has largely become a stenographer for the US State Department when it comes to US military activity or sales around the world.



But your awful news anchor Max Pringle has consistently shown not only a very poor sense of the reality on the ground in the US-Israel genocide against 2.2 million mostly civilians but also a pathetic and dangerously erroneous "grasp" of history, which seems to elude his intelligence entirely.



Tonight he referred today to US-Israeli bombings in Gaza as 'hitting Hamas targets'. Oh, really??? Thank you Max Pringle you dimwit for NOT mentioning that that is clearly only a small fraction of the intention of the US-Israelis. That it is overwhelmingly obvious to almost anyone with a functioning braincell that the targets are largely innocent, trapped civilians.



Then he goes on incredibly to say that the current "war" began on October 7. Again, thank you Max Pringle for your horrifically middle school grade grasp of history. Needless to say it goes toward giving US-Israel cover for its murderous genocidal attacks on the people of Gaza.

Do you people have any standards left? Obviously not. Why do I even support this kind of vicious lunacy which I would expect from NPR, MSNBC or CNN?



Someone needs Max Pringle to learn something and stop covering for genocide.



-- John Sheridan

long time listener