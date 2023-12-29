Virtual event: In Water & Light: Poetry Vigils for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom



A recurring vigil & community building space in solidarity with Palestine, where we use poetry to generate action, create relationships, and plug into organizing wherever you are. Featuring work by Palestinian poets and those in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom.



Register at: bit.ly/inwaterandlight