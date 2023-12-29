From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual event: In Water & Light: Poetry Vigils for Palestine
Saturday, December 30, 2023
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Other
Angela
Zoom
A recurring vigil & community building space in solidarity with Palestine, where we use poetry to generate action, create relationships, and plug into organizing wherever you are. Featuring work by Palestinian poets and those in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for freedom.
Register at: bit.ly/inwaterandlight
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/inwaterandlight/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 10:31AM
