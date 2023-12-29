top
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

San Jose: Rally for Palestine

sm_413276020_352335347419719_3065844361197359894_n.jpg
original image (1080x1347)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
70 W Hedding St.
San Jose, CA
As the Israeli occupation continues its genocidal siege of Palestine, we here in the US must continue to be proactive in fighting against zionism and white supremacy on all levels.

The communities of San Jose and Santa Clara County have made it very clear to local elected officials that we want ceasefire resolutions passed as beginning step from full divestment and boycotting of Israel's occupation.

The demands of the people were dismissed and ignored as District Attorney Jeff Rosen, SJ Mayor Matt Mahan, SC County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, SJ Councilman David Cohen make frequent trips to Israel.

During these community funded trips they learn tactics in: Counter-insurgency, emergency management, community policing, explosives and more.

As they use our state and federal tax dollars are used to fund the genocide of Palestinians, they simultaneously bring back the inhumane practices of Israel, the IOF and Mossad to use against black and brown people here in the Bay.

Join us this Saturday as we take direct action towards resisting the reach of zionism and white supremacy.

Thousands of community members are outraged at the way they were dismissed after spending hours giving testimony.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bE5e_OQFG/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 10:09AM
