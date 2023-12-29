From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Members Call for Ceasefire Resolution in Alameda
Alameda Families & Friends for Ceasefire mobilize residents to support Mayor's Letter for Ceasefire
Big news! After months of organizing, Mayor Ashcraft has put forward a letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Alameda Families & Friends for Ceasefire supports this as a positive first step and asks fellow community members to email Alameda city council ahead of Jan 2 expressing their support? Click, personalize your email and send! https://engage.newmode.net/nm-facebook/62608
You can also make your voice heard by joining AFF4C Tuesday, January 2 at the City Council meeting. Gathering begins at 5:30 pm for 7 pm meeting.
Background - Over 2/3 of Americans support an immediate permanent ceasefire to end the ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza. Cities across California – including Davis, Richmond, Oakland, and Cudahy – are passing ceasefire resolutions to dissent against President Biden's staunch support for Israel's military. Our council members represent community members with loved ones who have been killed in Israel and Palestine. Calling for a ceasefire is the bare minimum the City Council can do to stand for humanity. Their actions will also build pressure on the Biden administration and other elected officials to end the unfolding genocide and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61...
