Print For Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Guitars

Location Details:

Outside of Oakland Guitars @ 423 40th st

🍉 Print for Palestine 🍉 We’re hosting a live screen printing event at Oakland Guitars to raise funds and be in solidarity with Palestinian liberation!



* Saturday December 30th 3-6p

* Bandanas and prints will be for sale, or you can bring your own clothing item, bag, fabric to live print with us <3



Everything will be sliding scale $5-30. Donations will go to @antirepression_bayarea to support organizers in our community (we love you)



Hosted byOakland Guitars @oaklandguitars and Rise Above Printing @riseaboveprinting

Art & printing by @mx_kitty and @saharnavid



Additionally, Oakland Guitars will donate 20% of their sales for the day <3



Accessibility info:

* outdoor space

* masks required at print station ~ we keep us safe!

* wheelchair accessible parklet