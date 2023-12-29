From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Print For Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Guitars
Location Details:
Outside of Oakland Guitars @ 423 40th st
🍉 Print for Palestine 🍉 We’re hosting a live screen printing event at Oakland Guitars to raise funds and be in solidarity with Palestinian liberation!
* Saturday December 30th 3-6p
* Bandanas and prints will be for sale, or you can bring your own clothing item, bag, fabric to live print with us <3
Everything will be sliding scale $5-30. Donations will go to @antirepression_bayarea to support organizers in our community (we love you)
Hosted byOakland Guitars @oaklandguitars and Rise Above Printing @riseaboveprinting
Art & printing by @mx_kitty and @saharnavid
Additionally, Oakland Guitars will donate 20% of their sales for the day <3
Accessibility info:
* outdoor space
* masks required at print station ~ we keep us safe!
* wheelchair accessible parklet
